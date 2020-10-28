New natural gas filling stations opened in Moscow

Source: Gazprom

October 27, 2020, 11:30

Gazprom’s gas refueling network in the region has been expanded to seven facilities.

Two stations of the network are the largest in Europe.

Two more CNG filling stations will be opened this year.

A ceremonial event celebrating the commissioning of two new infrastructure facilities for refueling motor vehicles with natural gas, eco-friendly vehicle fuel has taken place today in Moscow via a video link at the meeting of the Gazprom Board of Directors.

Taking part in the event were Viktor Zubkov Chairman of the Gazprom Board of Directors, Chairman of the Gazprom Gazomotornoye Toplivo Board of Directors; Members of the Gazprom Board of Directors; Timur Soin, Director General of Gazprom Gazomotornoye Toplivo; Moscow Government officials.

Situated at the intersection of Zenitchikov and Dubravnaya Streets, CNG filling station No. 2 with the annual design capacity of 29.8 million cubic meters is the largest in Europe (along with the CNG filling station opened on the Levoberezhnaya Street in 2017). The station has twelve gas pumps ensuring a daily throughput of 1,600 motor vehicles.

CNG filling station No. 5, located on Podolskikh Kursantov Street, has the annual design capacity of 8.9 million cubic meters of gas and is equipped with six gas pumps allowing to refill 480 motor vehicles a day.

The above facilities were built using domestic equipment and materials. Mosgortans (Moscow City Transport Authority, passenger transportation) and Ecotechprom (disposal of household waste) will be the main consumers of natural gas. The use of eco-friendly vehicle fuel will help establishing a comfortable urban environment in Moscow.

Now that the new stations have been brought onstream, the total number of Gazprom’s gas refueling facilities in Moscow and the adjacent territory has increased to seven.

“Natural gas as a vehicle fuel is a guarantee of eco-friendliness, cost-effectiveness and safety that should be embraced in transport sector of any world capital city, including Moscow, where we are consistently expanding our gas refueling network. Our further objective is to open two more state-of-the-art stations this year.

By using methane, we meet the ambitious target of reducing the environmental impact. Gas-powered vehicles produce lower carbon dioxide and nitrogen emissions, as well as zero soot and sulfur emissions. In this way, they save cities from smoke, thereby significantly improving the quality of people’s lives. Gazprom is pursuing such efforts across the country, from Kaliningrad to Kamchatka.

It is particularly important that we widely engage domestic car and equipment manufacturers in developing the NGV market. And each new station has a beneficial impact on the economic and social growth of the country,” said Viktor Zubkov.

The production and marketing of natural gas (methane) as a vehicle fuel is a strategic activity of Gazprom. A special-purpose company, Gazprom Gazomotornoye Toplivo, was established for ensuring the continuous development of the NGV market.

Natural gas (methane) is the most cost-effective and eco-friendly motor fuel. Its average price in Russia is RUB 19.5 per cubic meter. It costs the drivers of methane-powered passenger cars around RUB 2 per kilometer driven. In terms of fuel consumption, 1 cubic meter of methane is equivalent to 1 liter of gasoline. Methane-driven vehicles have repeatedly proven their reliability during international long-distance auto races and sports competitions.

