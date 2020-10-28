Russian enterprises expanding capabilities for manufacturing of offshore production equipment

Source: Gazprom

October 28, 2020, 09:55

The Gazprom Board of Directors took note of the information on expanding the agreement of cooperation in import substitution of equipment, components, and spare parts for subsea production complexes, entered into by the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation and Gazprom in order to ensure the preferential use of domestic equipment in the projects for the pre-development of the Kirinskoye and Yuzhno-Kirinskoye gas and condensate fields.

It was noted that Gazprom works closely with the Ministry of Industry and Trade, research institutes and machine-building enterprises in the field of arranging the manufacturing of equipment for offshore production of hydrocarbons.

As an important result of the comprehensive interaction, the prototypes of the first Russian equipment for subsea production systems were developed and presented at the St. Petersburg International Gas Forum in October 2019. Domestic companies have obtained new design capabilities and adopted key manufacturing technologies. Production of samples intended for batch manufacturing, as well as comprehensive testing and certification procedures are scheduled for 2021.

This year, a package of documents for carrying out new R&D works was prepared in collaboration with Gazprom and submitted to the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation. The scope of the works will cover auxiliary equipment and tools for maintenance of the core equipment of subsea production systems.

Background

In June 2017, Gazprom and the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation signed an agreement of cooperation in the construction of domestic subsea production systems.

