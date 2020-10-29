Ambassador Andrius Kalindra presented the copies of his letters of credence to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia Davit Zalkaliani

Source: Republic of Lithuania

On 28 October, the newly appointed Ambassador of Lithuania to Georgia Andrius Kalindra held an introductory meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia Davit Zalkaliani and presented the copies of his letters of credences at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia.

The Ambassador Kalindra reaffirmed Lithuania’s consistent support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Georgia, and was glad about the current state of play in the relationship between the two like-minded countries. Lithuania’s Ambassador also informed the Foreign Minister of the commitment to maintain a strong level of political dialogue with Georgia, as well as to further intensify bilateral consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and other Ministries of the two countries.

The Ambassador also expressed full support for Georgia’s European and Euro-Atlantic aspirations with special focus on the effective and swift implementation of the Association Agreement between Georgia and the European Union, as well as the Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade Agreement. Kalindra He pointed out that Lithuania commended Georgian partners for active participation in the Eastern Partnership (EaP) initiative and valued their input in shaping the EaP policy in the post-2020 period.

At the meeting, the importance of consolidated efforts to support international and regional peace and security initiatives, including the ones related to the situation in Nagorno Karabakh, was also underlined.

