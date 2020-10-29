Bank of Russia launches series of workshops called ‘Business reputation’

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

28 October 2020

The pilot online workshop for credit institutions’ representatives — members of banking associations — is scheduled for November 2020. In future, representatives of all financial organisations will be able to participate.

The workshop is organised by the Department for Market Access and Activity Termination of Financial Institutions and the Bank of Russia University.

Participants will learn about the verification process for business reputation and the procedure for appealing against recognition of business reputation as unsatisfactory. The educational programme will include analysis of real cases.

‘Business reputation is a crucial component in the development of a healthy financial market. The ins and outs of keeping up the reputation raises numerous questions from market participants’, says Lyudmila Tyazhelnikova, Director of the Department for Market Access and Activity Termination of Financial Institutions. ‘The training will help to improve the understanding of business reputation principles, the extent to which managers and owners are responsible for a credit institution’s performance, and the risks associated with non-compliance of staff’s business reputation with Bank of Russia requirements’.

