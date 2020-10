Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

In 2020 Q3, as many as 10,922 counterfeit banknotes were identified.

The number remained almost unchanged compared to the same period last year. A total of 14,780 counterfeit banknotes were detected in July-September this year.

Further details are available in the relevant Bank of Russia report.

