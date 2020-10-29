MOEX welcomes Samolet shares to Equity Market

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange

On 29 October 2020 MOEX launched trading in shares of Samolet Group, one of Russia’s leading real estate developers. The shares joined the MOEX Level 3 List and trade under the ticker “SMLT”.

The official listing ceremony was attended by Vladimir Gusakov, Managing Director of Government Relations at MOEX; Anton Elistratov, CEO and a Member of the Board of Directors of Samolet Group; and Andrey Pakhomenkov, CFO of Samolet Group.

Samolet Group floated a 5% stake through its IPO and priced at RUB 950 per share.

VTB Capital acted as global coordinator and joint bookrunner, with BCS as a joint bookrunner.

Vladimir Gusakov, Managing Director of Government Relations at MOEX, said:

“Today we see more and more companies coming to list on MOEX to raise capital. MOEX is a meeting point for domestic and international institutional investors, with the retail investor base growing rapidly and reaching more than seven million private investors. In October we welcomed two new issuers with IPOs on MOEX, and since the beginning of the year five more companies listed outside Russia came to MOEX for a secondary listing. Samolet’s listing adds additional portfolio diversification opportunities for investors and contributes to the development of the securities market.”

Anton Elistratov, CEO and Member of the Board of Directors of Samolet Group, said:

“Ever since the Company was founded, our partnership-based business model has ensured that Samolet has developed as a transparent, market-based company. That is how Samolet today is seen by numerous partners including bankers, landowners, Moscow Exchange, investors and other stakeholders. Our IPO is a logical next step that will bring our growth story to an even wider range of investors. On behalf of the Company I would like to thank Moscow Exchange and the placement organizers for their hard work, and I am pleased that the number of Samolet Group shareholders will only continue to grow.”

Founded in 2012, Samolet Group is one of Russia’s top 10 developers by delivery volumes.

MOEX operates Russia’s main trading platform for currencies, money market instruments, equities, bonds, derivative instruments and commodities. The Group includes the central securities depository (National Settlement Depository) and a clearing center (National Clearing Centre), performing the functions of central counterparty on the markets, which allows MOEX to offer its clients a full range of trading and post-trading services.

