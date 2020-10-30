Ambassador Kalindra presented his letters of credence to Georgia’s President

Source: Republic of Lithuania

On 30 October, Lithuania’s Ambassador Andrius Kalindra presented his letters of credence to the President of Georgia Salome Zurabishvili.

In the meeting, the interlocutors highlighted that Lithuania and Georgia maintained a strong political dialogue and developed practical cooperation in the fields of foreign policy and security, culture, education, economy and trade, innovation, and renewable energy. The Ambassador underlined that Lithuania continued to consistently support Georgia’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.According to Kalindra, Lithuania welcomes Georgia’s active contribution to the implementation of the Eastern Partnership policy and is ready to work together on setting long-term goals to strengthen this initiative. Georgia’s integration into the EU single market remains an ambitious goal ahead of the Eastern Partnership summit, scheduled to take place in 2021.The Ambassador voiced Lithuania’s support for Georgian aspirations of European and Euro-Atlantic integration. Kalindra also noted that Lithuania appreciated Georgia’s significant contribution to NATO international operations and missions, and remained committed to the decision taken at the 2008 Bucharest Summit that Georgia would become a member of the Alliance.According to the Ambassador, Lithuania seeks to further deepen the high-level political dialogue between the two countries, including at the level of heads of state and government.

MIL OSI