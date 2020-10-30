Foreign Minister Linas Linkevičius: Lithuania remains a strong supporter of North Macedonia’s European integration

Source: Republic of Lithuania

On 30 October, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Linas Linkevičius participated in a virtual meeting with Bujar Osmani, who has recently taken office as North Macedonia’s Foreign Minister.

The Foreign Ministers discussed possibilities for strengthening bilateral cooperation, North Macedonia’s EU aspirations, the situation in the Western Balkans, as well as other relevant issues of regional security and cooperation.“Lithuania remains a strong supporter of North Macedonia’s European integration, welcomes the progress made in implementing EU-related reforms, and looks forward for the first intergovernmental conference with North Macedonia on the actual start of accession negotiations already this year,” said Linkevičius.Lithuania’s Foreign Minister also highlighted the importance of further implementation of the rule of law reforms, especially in the fight against corruption and organised crime, as well as the significance of alignment with all EU foreign policy positions.The Foreign Ministers also recognised the importance of enhancing bilateral cooperation on issues of particular relevance for Lithuania and North Macedonia, including strategic communication, cyber security, sharing the experience of European integration, economic diplomacy, and participation in EU Twinning projects.

