Lithuania’s Foreign Ministry handed a note of protest to the Embassy of Belarus in Vilnius

Source: Republic of Lithuania

On 30 October, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs handed a diplomatic note to the Belarusian Embassy, protesting against the violation of the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Lithuania and the Government of the Republic of Belarus on state border crossing points.

On Thursday afternoon, Belarus unilaterally, without informing Lithuania, violated the procedures provided for in the bilateral agreement and partially closed its border with Lithuania. Lithuania’s Foreign Ministry requests Belarus to explain the causes and reasons for this violation, and to ensure that it does not happen again.

