Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

Vladimir Putin sent a message of condolences to Prime Minister of the Hellenic Republic Kyriakos Mitsotakis in connection with the tragic consequences of the earthquake that hit the Aegean Sea and affected a number of Greek islands.

The President of Russia asked to pass on words of sympathy and support to all Greek residents affected by this disaster and wished a speedy recovery to the regions hit by the quake.

MIL OSI