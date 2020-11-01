Statement of the Lithuanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs regarding the parliamentary election in Georgia

Source: Republic of Lithuania

On 31 October 2020, the citizens of Georgia were participating in electing a new parliament, which will be responsible for key decisions in the country over the next four years. We welcome Georgia in reforming the electoral system and conducting the election smoothly in difficult circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic. Voter turnout (56%) shows that despite the pandemic, the people of Georgia care about the country’s future.

According to international observers, the election was competitive, and, overall fundamental freedoms were respected, democratic standards were met, although there were some irregularities and incidents, which we call to investigate. In the run-up of the second round of the parliamentary elections (to be held on 21 November 2020), we encourage Georgia’s political parties and the Central Electoral Commission to take into account the remarks made by international election observers and to make sure that the organization of the second round of the election and future results would not cast any doubts.

We consider this parliamentary election as an important step in consolidating democracy in Georgia. The new electoral system has increased the confidence of political parties and citizens in the democratic process. We hope that further improvements in the electoral system will enable a wider range of political actors to be represented in the parliament.

We hope that the ruling majority formed after the second round of the election will immediately undertake further reforms that are important to the citizens of the country, in particular through the implementation of the Association Agreement between the European Union (EU) and Georgia. Lithuania is ready to continue its close co-operation with Georgia, to support Georgia’s sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, to advocate for Georgia’s integration into the EU and NATO.

MIL OSI