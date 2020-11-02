Meeting with Bolshaya Peremena contest finalists

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Good afternoon, friends.

Hello Artek, hello competition finalists.

I am greeting over a million schoolchildren all across Russia who have taken part in this wonderful contest, Bolshaya Peremena.

This name is figurative and reflects your lives and school, the time of friendship, new knowledge and discoveries. Of course, it also reflects the huge social and technological changes, big changes that are happening now in the world.

In order to become leaders in the turbulent, difficult 21st century, we need to create the best opportunities for people’s self-fulfillment, for revealing the talents and natural gifts that all people, adults and children alike, have, and for helping them find their way in life. This is what determines the future of Russia, its successes and achievements.

This is why it is so important that Bolshaya Peremena has provided you with a unique chance to show the best side of your skills and knowledge, to choose a creative assignment, and tell everyone about your projects and ideas on a whole range of issues. These include art, journalism, environmental protection, science, technology, volunteering, history, tourism, and the development of our cities, your home.

Thanks to the individual approach and attention given to each participant, the contest has discovered new stars, even constellations of talented youth who not only managed to assert themselves, but also to became an example for their peers, proving that it is all in your young hands, and it is all a matter of your will and perseverance. We will definitely support you in all of your good plans and endeavours.

