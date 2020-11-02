Moscow Exchange Forum 2020 goes live online

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange

On 2-3 November 2020, Moscow Exchange is holding the Moscow Exchange Forum, which this year is being held entirely online for the first time.

The first day agenda will discuss financial market regulation, the post-pandemic outlook for the Russian economy, and key issues in attracting international investment to the Russian market.

The full agenda of the Forum and the online broadcast can be found on the Forum website: https://forum2020.moex.com/en/

On 3 November, plenary discussions will focus on the new capital markets realities, sustainable development and responsible investment. There will also be expert dicussions of the development of current eco-systems, the future of the precious metals market and the impact of technology on the market.

Forum participants include First Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Russia Sergey Shvetsov, Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Russia Alexey Zabotkin, Deputy Ministry of Finance Alexey Moiseev, Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Financial Markets Anatoly Aksakov, Deputy Minister of Energy Pavel Sorokin, Deputy Director of the Research Department at IMF Antonio Spilimbergo, President and CEO of MTS Alexey Kornya, CEO of Polyus Pavel Grachev, First Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board at Sberbank Alexander Vedyakhin, CEO of QIWI Boris Kim, CEO of Delivery Club Guvenc Donmez, Chief Market Strategist at World Gold Council John Reade as well as representatives of international investment funds, brokerages, banks and Russian companies.

This year’s forum is being held in partnership with Sberbank, which will arrange one-to-one online meetings between Russian corporations and international investment funds.

MOEX seeks to promote the Russian financial market and its investment potential worldwide, and holds annual forums in key global financial centers. The events are intended to provide the global investment community with insights into the Russian economy as well as investment opportunities and major trends in Russia’s financial markets.

