Russian business activity recovery slows down in September

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

28 October 2020

News

After the summer recovery, economic activity shrank in September. The output of investment goods, such as construction materials and engineering products, saw a significant decline. This can point to a contraction in investment activity in the coming months.

In October, amid a worsening epidemiological situation, flash indicators of consumer activity pointed to its further deterioration. At the same time, the situation in the labour market somewhat improved: employment increased while the number of unemployed fell. Further details are available in the new issue of the information and analytical commentary ‘Economy’.

Preview photo: Wavebreakmedia / Shutterstock / Fotodom

MIL OSI