Condolences to President of Austria Alexander Van der Bellen and Federal Chancellor of Austria Sebastian Kurz

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The President strongly condemned this cruel and cynical crime, which has once again confirmed the inhuman nature of terrorism, and expressed confidence that terrorist forces would never be able to intimidate anyone, or sow discord and enmity between people of different religions.

Vladimir Putin reaffirmed Russia’s readiness to enhance cooperation with Austria and other members of the international community in the fight against all forms and manifestations of terrorism.

The President of Russia offered words of deep sympathy and support to the families and friends of the victims, and wished a speedy recovery to those injured.

