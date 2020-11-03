Greetings on opening of 14th Russian World Assembly

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“Your forums have long become an important and eagerly anticipated event in the life of the country, as well as an important and inseparable part of international cultural cooperation. Even though today’s meeting is held online, the forum has brought together a large number of participants, among them famous Russian and foreign public figures, teachers of the Russian language and literature, scientists, journalists, diplomats and representatives of religious and youth organisations, as well as our compatriots from many countries. All of you are united by your care for the future of Russia and the sincere desire to be useful to our Motherland.

I would like to emphasise that your fruitful efforts, multifaceted expert and research activity, as well as substantial creative and educational initiatives aimed at promoting the Russian language and literature, expanding the Russian-language information space and improving Russia’s reputation in the world deserve our deep appreciation. And, of course, this year, declared the Year of Memory and Glory, the most interesting and large-scale events were devoted to the heroic pages of the Great Patriotic War and World War II, as well to the preservation of our history.”

