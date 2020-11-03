Greetings to Hero of Labour Yury Solomonov

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“You have dedicated your life to science. Over many years of tireless and responsible work, you made a significant personal contribution to developing the Russian design school and to strengthening the defence capability and national security of our country. Such important work deserves the utmost recognition.”

Yury Solomonov oversaw the development of several strategic missile complexes (Topol-M, Yars and Bulava) that form the basis of Russia’s nuclear shield.

