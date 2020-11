Source: Moscow Stock Exchange

Due to an error in the trading system, on 3-6 November, limit-on-close and market-on-close orders cannot be placed during Т+ main trading session.

At the same time, participants can place market and limit orders immediately after the start of the closing auction.

Active limit-on-close and market-on-close orders placed during the trading session on 3 November by the moment the above-mentioned restriction took effect, will be cancelled by the trading system.

MIL OSI