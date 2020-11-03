Moscow Exchange to add ETFs and Russian-law ETFs to after-hours trading session

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange

Beginning 9 November 2020, ETFs and Russian-law ETFs will be admitted to after-hours equity trading on Moscow Exchange to supplement currently available Russian and foreign stocks.

Initially, 18 instruments – 15 ETFs and 3 Russian-law ETFs – will be made available. The full list of the ETFs is available here.

Risk rates and options for short selling in after-hours trading will be similar to those applied in the main trading session.

The Exchange plans to add more ETFs to after-hours trading in late 2020 or early 2020.

After-hours trading on the Equity Market was launched on 22 June 2020 with shares from the MOEX Russia Index available in the first stage. From 24 August, the range of instruments was expanded to include foreign shares. In October 2020, the evening session generated 6.2% of the total equity turnover on MOEX.

