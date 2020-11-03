Moscow Exchange Trading Volumes in October 2020

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange

Unless stated otherwise, all figures below refer to performance for October 2020 and all comparisons are with the same period last year.

In October 2020, total trading volumes across Moscow Exchange’s markets grew by 24.2% to RUB 89.7 trln.

Volumes grew across all markets: Derivatives Market (+62.8%), Equity Market (+39.3%), FX Market (+23.4%), including FX spot market (+54.0%), Money Market (+20.9%) and Bond Market (+12.4%).

The number of trading days in October 2020 was 22 (versus 23 in October 2019).

Equity & Bond Market

Total trading volumes on the Equity and Bond Market in October 2020 rose by 21.3% to RUB 4,530.8 bln (October 2019: RUB 3,735.9 bln), hereinafter excluding overnight bonds.

Turnover in shares, RDRs and investment fund units increased by 39.3% to RUB 1,719.4 bln (October 2019: RUB 1,234.0 bln). ADTV was RUB 78.2 bln (October 2019: RUB 53.7 bln).

Turnover in corporate, regional and sovereign bonds grew by 12.4% to RUB 2,811.4 bln (October 2019: RUB 2,501.9 bln). ADTV was RUB 127.8 bln (October 2019: RUB 108.8 bln).

Ninety-eight new bond issues with a combined value of RUB 2,330.3 bln (of which overnight bonds accounted for RUB 307.8 bln) were placed in October 2020.

Derivatives Market

Derivatives Market volumes increased by 62.8% to RUB 12.6 trln (October 2019: RUB 7.8 trln) or 190.6 mln contracts (October 2019: 140.3 mln), of which 186.1 mln contracts were futures and 4.5 mln contracts were options. ADTV was RUB 574.6 bln (October 2019: RUB 337.6 bln).

Open interest at the end of the month was RUB 667.6 bln (October 2019: RUB 689.9 bln).

The Standardized OTC Derivatives Market volumes increased by 91.4% and reached RUB 32.7 bln (October 2019: RUB 17.1 bln).

FX Market

FX Market turnover grew 23.4% to RUB 29.9 trln (October 2019: RUB 24.2 trln), with spot trades adding 54.0% to RUB 8.8 trln and swap trades and forwards totaling RUB 21.0 trln.

The FX Market’s ADTV was RUB 1,358.5 bln (USD 17.5 bln), compared to RUB 1,053.0 bln (USD 16.4 bln) in October 2019.

Money Market

Money Market turnover grew 20.9% to RUB 41.6 trln (October 2019: RUB 34.4 trln). ADTV was RUB 1,892.3 bln (October 2019: RUB 1,497.4 bln).

The CCP-cleared repo segment increased by 25.0% to RUB 22.8 trln, including the GCC repo segment which grew by 78.7% to RUB 7.9 trln.

