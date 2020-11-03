On November 4, the President will take part in National Unity Day celebrations

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

Vladimir Putin and members of youth organisations will lay flowers at the monument to Kuzma Minin and Dmitry Pozharsky in Red Square.

After the ceremony, the President will be given a bell ringing presentation from Spasskaya Tower clock. Restoration work has been taking place on the belfry since 2017. The Spasskaya Tower clock and chimes were stopped in the early hours of October 9 in order to install and fine tune the new bells. The chimes will resume on National Unity Day. The bells will continue to ring out the Anthem of Russia and Glory, but using a new full-octave.

After that, Vladimir Putin will visit the new Museum of Archeology at Chudov Monastery, which was created on the site of the 14th Moscow Kremlin Corps, which was dismantled in 2016. The new museum space was organised in the basement of the former administrative building, where researchers from the Institute of Archeology of the Russian Academy of Sciences have unearthed unique cultural deposits and remains of buildings dating back to the 12th – early 13th centuries when Moscow was coming of age and fragments of monastic buildings of the 14th – 16th centuries, which are monuments of early Moscow stone architecture.

It was decided to display these finds in a museum, in connection with which the President ordered, in the summer of 2016, to create a subsurface museum complex.

The President will be accompanied by Minister of Culture Olga Lyubimova Lyubimova OlgaMinister of Culture , Vice-President of the Russian Academy of Sciences and Director of the Institute of Archeology of the Russian Academy of Sciences Nikolai Makarov and Commandant of the Moscow Kremlin Sergei Udovenko.

In addition, according to National Unity Day tradition, Vladimir Putin will talk to representatives of religions, this year in the format of a videoconference.

MIL OSI