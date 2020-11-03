President of the Republic of Poland / News / President sends condolences to Austria after Vienna gun attacks

Source: Republic of Poland in English
Tuesday, 3 November 2020
President sends condolences to Austria after Vienna gun attacks
President Andrzej Duda has sent a message of condolences to Alexander Van der Bellen, his Austrian counterpart, following Monday’s deadly terrorist attacks in Vienna.
“Poland will always oppose all forms of terrorism and violence. We will always stand shoulder to shoulder with all those who, recognising similar values, want to defend the cultural heritage of our civilisation, President Andrzej Duda wrote in the condolence message to the Austrian president.
Andrzej Duda expressed his “deepest sympathy for the victims of the barbaric terrorist attack in Vienna.”
“In this difficult time, Poles show solidarity with the Austrians, uniting themselves in pain with the families of the victims and expressing their firm opposition to cowardly acts of violence motivated by fanaticism and hatred,” wrote the president.(PAP)
