President of the Republic of Poland / News / President sends condolences to France after knife attack

Thursday, 29 October 2020
President sends condolences to France after knife attack
President Andrzej Duda has sent a message of condolence to his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron following Thursday’s fatal knife attack in Nice.
“I received with great sadness the shocking news of the brutal murder of three defenceless people in the Basilica of Notre-Dame and its vicinity. Nothing can justify this act of inhuman barbarism,” President Duda wrote in the message.
“Please express my deepest sympathy to the relatives of the victims. We keep them in our thoughts and prayers,” added the president.(PAP)
