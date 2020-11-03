Source: Republic of Poland in English

President of the Republic of Poland / News / President sends condolences to France after knife attack

Serwis prezydent.pl używa plików cookies. Brak zmiany ustawień przeglądarki oznacza zgodę na ich użycie. Czytaj więcej o polityce cookies

x Akceptuję politykę

Narzędzia dostępności

Czcionka standardowa

Czcionka powiększona

Czcionka największa

The official website of the President of the Republic of Poland

Main page

News

Dodatkowe narzędzia

Thursday, 29 October 2020

President sends condolences to France after knife attack

President Andrzej Duda has sent a message of condolence to his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron following Thursday’s fatal knife attack in Nice.

“I received with great sadness the shocking news of the brutal murder of three defenceless people in the Basilica of Notre-Dame and its vicinity. Nothing can justify this act of inhuman barbarism,” President Duda wrote in the message.

“Please express my deepest sympathy to the relatives of the victims. We keep them in our thoughts and prayers,” added the president.(PAP)

Recommend site

MIL OSI