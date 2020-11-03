Russian Federation national flag raised on icebreaker Viktor Chernomyrdin

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The Viktor Chernomyrdin, of the Icebreaker8 ice class, is the world’s largest diesel-electric icebreaker and is capable of operating in open seas through ice up to two metres thick. It has two helipads and is equipped not only to lead vessels through ice but can also be used for research expeditions and can transport containers and hazardous cargo.

The President inspected the vessel’s bridge and controls and viewed information stands on the future development of the Baltic logistics systems.

* * *

Statement at the flag raising ceremony aboard the icebreaker Viktor Chernomyrdin

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Friends, Mr Trukhanovich,

This is a difficult time for all of us, as we say every day. But pandemic or no pandemic, life must go on, and we are moving forward without postponing our plans, as we have noted on several occasions.

Today we are attending a very pleasant and important event, actually a landmark event. The national flag of the Russian Federation has just been raised on a new open sea diesel-electric icebreaker, the world’s largest and most powerful icebreaker of this class, which was named after our outstanding compatriot, Viktor Chernomyrdin.

Today we are commemorating this great person. Viktor Chernomyrdin passed away exactly 10 years ago. It can be said without exaggeration that he was a statesman and a politician on a history-making scale, a bright and strong man, a hard worker and a creative person. He never shied away from responsibility and did a good job, serving the nation in everything he did.

To be continued.

