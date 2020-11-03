Statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the presidential election in Moldova

Source: Republic of Lithuania

On 1 November, Moldova held its first round of presidential elections, which are important for the political future of the country and the region. We welcome Moldova’s efforts in organising elections in the difficult circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs respects the expressed political will of the Moldovan people. Voter turnout (42 %) shows that despite the pandemic, the Moldova people care about the country’s future.

According to international observers, the elections were conducted in accordance with national laws and generally respecting freedoms of expression and assembly, although with some irregularities, which we call to immediately investigate.

We hope that the political campaign in preparation for the second round will be transparent and competitive, ensuring equal opportunities for candidates.

Lithuania supports Moldova’s independence, territorial integrity and the European path that people of Moldova has chosen.

