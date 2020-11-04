Greetings on Rosoboronexport’s 20th anniversary

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“Throughout its existence, your organisation has made a considerable contribution to boosting Russia’s military technical cooperation with other countries, and has gained a unique experience in promoting Russian-produced armaments and military equipment in the global market.

Rosoboronexport’s efficient activity is a major factor in developing numerous high-tech sectors of the national economy, which allows for quality modernisation of defence industry enterprises and creation of jobs for tens of thousands of Russian citizens. It is important to continue your effective work, improve the forms and methods of interaction with business partners, explore new promising markets, and expand international cooperation in the military technical sector.

I am confident that Rosoboronexport personnel will continue to work effectively and make every effort to preserve our country’s leading positions in the global arms market.”

