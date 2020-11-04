Greetings on the 100th anniversary of Mari El

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“You feel rightly proud of your region’s history and numerous generations of local residents who made an enormous contribution to boosting the Republic’s industrial and agricultural potential and development of its science, culture and education by their creative and constructive work. And, of course, special words of gratitude and respect go to our esteemed war veterans in the year that marks the 75th anniversary of the Great Victory.

I am certain that residents of the Republic will further cherish and develop their predecessors’ traditions, and use their energy and commitment to solve important and relevant tasks for the benefit of the Republic of Mari El and all Russia.”

