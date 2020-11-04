Greetings on Udmurtia’s 100th anniversary

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“Throughout these years, many generations of local residents have written wonderful and glorious pages in the labour and military chronicle of our Fatherland, and made a huge contribution to the development of the country’s economy, science and education, as well as to the preservation of invaluable historic, cultural and religious heritage of our multi-ethnic nation. We will always remember the deeds of heroes who showed unparalleled valour and courage during the Great Patriotic War, and will feel proud of the outstanding achievements of those who brought honour to our Fatherland through their talents and relentless work during peacetime. Mikhail Kalashnikov, a renowned designer and a true patriot who developed the legendary rifle, was one of such pioneers, whose name is forever associated with Izhevsk, the capital of Udmurtia.

I am confident that respect for the deeds and traditions of ancestors and a sincere commitment to making your homeland prosperous, as well as a responsible attitude to solving important and relevant tasks, will help you in all your initiatives and efforts to the benefit of the Republic and the whole of Russia.”

