Lithuania sent a note of protest to Belarus

Source: Republic of Lithuania

On 4 November, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania sent a note of protest to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belarus in response to information received yesteday on the start of power production in the unsafe Ostrovets nuclear power plant (NPP).

Lithuania condemns the irresponsible actions by Belarus that deepen nuclear and environmental threats posed by the NPP not only to Belarus or Lithuania, but also to Europe as a whole. In addition, Belarus is urged to postpone the launch of its nucear facility until the highest standards of nuclear safety and environmental requirements have been met.Lithuania recalls that the NPP has been constructed in violation of the Espoo and Aarhus Conventions, as well as highlights selective cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and the failure by Belarus to implement the EU’s stress test recommendations. Lithuania also reminds that Belarus has so far failed to answer questions regarding a proper seismic safety assessment of the NPP, its potential impact on the environment and the population of our country, safety culture, resilience to the impact of a heavy aircraft crash, and other issues raised by the responsible Lithuanian authorities.The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, together with other Lithuanian institutions, will continue to take actions within the EU, international conventions, and other international formats, aiming to reduce the threats posed by the unsafe Belarusian NPP.

MIL OSI