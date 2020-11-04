Lukashenko approves draft agreement with Kyrgyzstan on procedures for stay of citizens

Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

3 November 2020

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has approved a draft intergovernmental agreement with Kyrgyzstan on the procedures for the stay of Belarusian citizens in Kyrgyzstan and Kyrgyz citizens in Belarus as a basis for further talks.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs has been authorized to hold the talks and sign the document.

