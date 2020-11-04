Lukashenko approves draft readmission agreement with Armenia

Source: President of the Republic of Belarus
3 November 2020
Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has approved a draft intergovernmental agreement with Armenia on readmission as a basis for further talks. The head of state signed the appropriate decree on 3 November.
Aleksandr Lukashenko authorized the Ministry of Internal Affairs to hold the talks and sign the document upon reaching an agreement within the scope of the approved draft.
