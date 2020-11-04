Lukashenko awards Lieutenant General ranks

Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

3 November 2020

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has approved decrees to award military ranks.

Lieutenant General military rank has been awarded to Chairman of the State Border Committee Anatoly Lappo, Chairman of the State Security Committee Ivan Tertel, and Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin.

