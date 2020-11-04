The 70th anniversary of the European Convention on Human Rights reminds us of continuing conflicts

Source: Republic of Lithuania

On 4 November, the Vice-Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Neris Germanas attended a virtual session of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe, which marked the 70th anniversary of the European Convention on Human Rights and discussed topics related to the management of an outbreak of COVID-19.

Germanas not only highlighted the importance of the European Convention on Human Rights during the pandemic outbreak of coronavirus disease, but also expressed his deep concern regarding the continuing occupation of the territories of Georgia and Ukraine, and the renewed Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. According to the Foreign Vice-Minister, Lithuania is alarmed at the ongoing crackdown by the authorities on peaceful protesters, as well as at severe violations of human rights and fundamental freedoms in Belarus.This year marks the 70th anniversary of the European Convention on Human Rights. The Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms, known as the European Convention on Human Rights, was signed in Rome, Italy, in 1950. It was the first instrument to give effect and binding force to the rights set out in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, and established the European Court of Human Rights. Lithuania ratified the Convention on 20 June 1995.

MIL OSI