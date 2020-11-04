Visit to Chudov Monastery Archeology Museum

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The new museum space was organised in the basement of the former administrative building, where researchers from the Institute of Archeology of the Russian Academy of Sciences have unearthed unique cultural deposits and remains of buildings dating back to the 12th – early 13th centuries when Moscow was coming of age and fragments of monastic buildings of the 14th – 16th centuries, which are monuments of early Moscow stone architecture.

It was decided to display these finds in a museum, in connection with which the President ordered, in the summer of 2016, to create a subsurface museum complex.

During the tour, the President was accompanied by Culture Minister Olga Lyubimova Lyubimova OlgaMinister of Culture , Vice-President of the Russian Academy of Sciences and Director of the Institute of Archeology of the Russian Academy of Sciences Nikolai Makarov, and Commandant of the Moscow Kremlin Sergei Udovenko.

