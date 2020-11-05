Working meeting with Tula Region Governor Alexei Dyumin

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The President began the conversation by mentioning the Tula Region’s good positions in terms of several key indicators: growth of regional product higher than in many other regions, growth of industrial and agricultural output, and increase of investment in fixed capital. The President praised the region’s achievements in the social sphere, such as high standards of education infrastructure and a lower unemployment rate compared to many other regions.

Alexei Dyumin Dyumin AlexeiGovernor of Tula Region began his report with the coronavirus update for the region. He mentioned the high level of testing, the creation of a reserve of hospital beds and PPE for medical personnel, as well as the establishment of a virtual hospital based on telemedicine and other communication channels for emergency consultations and decision making.

The Governor expressed gratitude for the prompt decisions to support the economy. As of today, some 900 regional companies have received easy-term loans for the resumption of their operations and for paying wages. Over 500 business operators have taken advantage of the loan repayment holiday. Wage subsidies have been transferred to 11,000 entrepreneurs. Measures have also been taken at the regional level to support small and medium-sized businesses.

As a result of these measures, the regional economy has reported positive dynamics in terms of key development indicators. Industrial production grew by 18 percent from January to August. This year 2.5 million tonnes of grain were harvested, which is a record high since 1987. Investments have been growing by some 10 percent for three years in a row. Nearly all investment projects were ongoing in 2020, and eight projects worth a total of 24 billion rubles have been completed, creating over 2,000 jobs. Another five enterprises with 600–650 jobs will be completed this year. The collection of income tax has increased by 40 percent over the past few years. All of the region’s social obligations have been met in full.

According to the Governor, priority attention is being given to the implementation of national projects, in particular, Demography, Education, and the Safe and High-Quality Roads. He also reported on the relocation of people from dilapidated buildings.

Alexei Dyumin recalled the Presidential Executive Order signed in 2016 regarding the 500th anniversary of the Tula Kremlin and the fortifications known as Bolshaya Zasechnaya Cherta (the Great Abatis Line). He noted that much had been done since then, including the modernisation of Tula and the renovation of 11 small historical towns and about 40 historical and cultural landmarks located in them.

Vladimir Putin pointed out that much had been recently accomplished in the Tula Region, but reminded the Governor about some loose ends, such as the decreasing number of the resident population, the industrial region’s environmental problems and a lower number of doctors than the average in Russia. The President noted that the Tula Region could show better results when it comes to building new residential houses but is unable to do this without assistance. He suggested that proposals regarding this should be prepared.

The President said in conclusion that the general trends were quite positive in the region, wished Alexei Dyumin every success and added that next time he expected him to report on progress in the implementation of the above mentioned key challenging and capital intensive projects.

