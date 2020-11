Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message from the President reads, in part:

“Mikhail Zhvanetsky was a gifted, very talented and charming man, a true Master. His stories, aphorisms and bon mots became a symbol of an entire era. He could talk with wonderful humour about serious and important things, for which he was sincerely loved by people both in Russia and in many other countries.”

Mikhail Zhvanetsky died on November 6 at the age of 86.

MIL OSI