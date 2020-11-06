Meeting to discuss measures to counter the spread of viral infections

Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

5 November 2020

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko instructed to set up regional operations centers to respond to COVID-19 as he held a meeting to discuss the measures to counter the spread of viral infections.

“During the spring wave, we relied on local authorities for operational decision-making. This practice has proved effective. Today the situation is similar. Therefore, we should set up regional operations centers within one or two days,” the head of state said.

According to him, the governors and aides to the president should be responsible for the work of these regional operations centers and the results. They will be assisted by the best infectious disease doctors, representatives of medical science, other specialists.

Aleksandr Lukashenko named the people who will be responsible for each of the regions.

Grodno Oblast Governor, former healthcare minister Vladimir Karanik is responsible for Brest Oblast and Grodno Oblast. “Brest Oblast requires serious attention. Build up a chain of command like we once did with you. Not only in Grodno Oblast but also in Brest Oblast. Try to visit Brest Oblast once or twice a week until the system is well-built there, until you understand that they will cope without you,” the Belarusian leader said. “Anatoly Lis [Brest Oblast governor] should accept this. Vladimir Karanik is the most knowledgeable person in the country in this regard. He will not bother you, but he will be able to demand things done there. It’s an important matter. Therefore, there should be no any animosity.”

“Vladimir Karanik will be assisted by Aleksandr Karpitsky and Yelena Krotkova [head doctor of the Brest Regional Clinical Hospital and Rector of the Grodno State Medical University] ” the president added.

Vitebsk Oblast will be the zone of responsibility of Schastny, Semenov, Kovaleva [Anatoly Schastny – Rector of the Vitebsk State Medical University, Valery Semenov – head of the infectious diseases department of this university and Tatiana Kovaleva – the chief physician of the Vitebsk Regional Clinical Infectious Diseases Hospital]. You work on site. You are prominent specialists, you know how to deal with it. We need to help Nikolai Sherstnev [Vitebsk Oblast governor] to organize the whole process,” the Belarusian president said.

Rector of the Gomel State Medical University Igor Stoma will be responsible for Gomel Oblast. “You worked very hard in the spring and summer to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic. Team up with the governor to select specialists and organize the systemic work in the region. There is no better specialist than you in the region,” the president said.

Mogilev Oblast will be the zone of responsibility of member of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly, Doctor of Medical Sciences, Professor, Honored Doctor of Belarus Oleg Sukonko and Deputy Chief Physician of Mogilev infectious diseases hospital No.1 Irina Bas.

“[Presidential Aide and physician by training Aleksandr] Kosinets, [Deputy Healthcare Minister Aleksandr] Tarasenko, [Professor of the infectious diseases department of the Belarusian State Medical University Dmitry] Danilov will be in charge of Minsk Oblast. You know what to do. [Chief physician of the National Clinical Medical Center of the Presidential Property Management Department Irina] Abelskaya will assist you,” the president said.

Chairwoman of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly Natalya Kochanova and Acting Healthcare Minister Dmitry Pinevich are responsible for Minsk.

A group of experts will be set up to provide advice on the regional level. It will be led by head of the infectious diseases faculty of the Belarusian State Medical University Igor Karpov, who holds the honorary title “People’s Doctor of Belarus”.

MIL OSI