On November 1, 2020, gold and foreign exchange reserves of the Republic of Belarus totaled USD7.5 billion (Press release)

Source: National Bank of the Republic of Belarus in English

As of November 1, 2020, the volume of international reserve assets of the Republic of Belarus according to the preliminary data accounted for USD7,485.6 million in the equivalent.

In October 2020, gold and foreign exchange reserves increased by USD164.2 million (by 2.2%) after a decline in September by USD136.4 million (by 1.8%).

The growth in the level of gold and foreign exchange reserves in October was mainly due to the attraction by the Government of an external loan, as well as the purchase of foreign exchange by the National Bank at the JSC “Belarusian Currency and Stock Exchange”.

In October 2020, the Government fulfilled foreign and domestic obligations in foreign exchange for the total amount of USD222 million.

According to Monetary Policy Guidelines for 2020, the volume of international reserve assets as of January 1, 2021 should be at least USD7.3 billion.

MIL OSI