Retirement pensions up by 5.4% on average in Belarus as from 1 December

6 November 2020

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko has signed Decree No.409 to recalculate and raise retirement pensions as from 1 December 2020.

In line with the decree, retirement pensions will increase by 5.4% on average (from Br458.25 in November 2020 to Br483 in December 2020).

