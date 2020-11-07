Source: Republic of Poland in English

Saturday, 7 November 2020

President: Congratulations to Joe Biden for a successful presidential campaign

Congratulations to Joe Biden for a successful presidential campaign. As we await the nomination by the Electoral College, Poland is determined to upkeep high-level and high-quality PL-US strategic partnership for an even stronger alliance, President Andrzej Duda wrote on his Twitter.

