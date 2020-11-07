Source: Republic of Poland in English
President of the Republic of Poland / News / President: Congratulations to Joe Biden for a successful presidential campaign
Serwis prezydent.pl używa plików cookies. Brak zmiany ustawień przeglądarki oznacza zgodę na ich użycie. Czytaj więcej o polityce cookies
x Akceptuję politykę
Narzędzia dostępności
Czcionka standardowa
Czcionka powiększona
Czcionka największa
The official website of the President of the Republic of Poland
Main page
News
Dodatkowe narzędzia
Saturday, 7 November 2020
President: Congratulations to Joe Biden for a successful presidential campaign
Congratulations to Joe Biden for a successful presidential campaign. As we await the nomination by the Electoral College, Poland is determined to upkeep high-level and high-quality PL-US strategic partnership for an even stronger alliance, President Andrzej Duda wrote on his Twitter.
Recommend site