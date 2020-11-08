Foreign Minister Linas Linkevičius attended the Baltic Council in Tallinn

Source: Republic of Lithuania

On 6 November, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Linas Linkevičius took part in a session of the Baltic Assembly and 26th Baltic Council.

At the Baltic Council, Lithuania’s Foreign Minister delivered a speech on the Baltic states’ cooperation to combat the COVID-19 crisis, regional security and defence, evolution of transatlantic relations, energy, nuclear safety and transport infrastructure issues.The Foreign Ministers of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania issued a joint statement on the strategic importance of their transatlantic partnership and relations with the United States of America, as well as the United States’ contribution to European security and defence in the context of transatlantic relations and NATO.The traditional Joint Statement of the 26th Baltic Council was also issued. The statement condemns the hasty commissioning of the Belarussian nuclear power plant in Ostrovets without the implementation of all international environmental and nuclear safety recommendations. The Baltic states also reaffirmed the commitment to their agreement to cease electricity imports from Belarus.At the Baltic Council, Linkevičius announced that the key priorities of Lithuania’s Presidency of the Baltic Council of Ministers in 2021 would be regional security and defence, digitisation, the fight against disinformation and cyber threats; also the green agenda, timely implementation of strategic energy and transport projects, support for a democratic process in Belarus, the strengthening of the Eastern Partnership, as well as a concerted regional and EU response to the challenges posed by the COVID-19 crisis.

MIL OSI