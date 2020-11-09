Amendments to laws on Federal Security Service and Foreign Intelligence

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The Federal Law was drafted in connection with the entry into force of the Russian Federation Law on the Amendment to the Constitution of the Russian Federation of March 14, 2020, On Improving the Regulation of Specific Aspects in the Functioning of Public Authority.

The Federal Law determines the procedure for conducting consultations between the President of the Russian Federation and the Federation Council on appointing head of a federal executive authority in charge of security and appointing Director of the Foreign Intelligence Service of the Russian Federation.

In addition, the Federal Law bans military personnel, federal public servants, as well as the staff of the federal security service and foreign intelligence bodies, to have a permanent residence permit or other documents confirming the right of a Russian citizen to live permanently on the territory of a foreign state (unless it is specified by operational, service or intelligence work).

MIL OSI