Foreign Minister Linas Linkevičius bids farewell to the outgoing Ambassador of Afghanistan

Source: Republic of Lithuania

On 9 November, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Linas Linkevičius virtually bade farewell to Afghanistan’s Ambassador to Lithuania Gul Hussain Ahmadi, who resided in Warsaw.

Linkevičius wished the Afghan Government every success in achieving peace in the region and the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.“It is necessary to make every effort to ensure a successful outcome from peace talks between the Afghan Government and the Taliban that are under way in Doha, the capital of Qatar,” said Lithuania’s Foreign Minister.The Foreign Minister also reaffirmed Lithuania’s commitment to support the peace process, to help ensure security and reconstruction for Afghanistan – Lithuanian soldiers have participated in the NATO-led mission Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan.Linkevičius will also attend the 2020 Afghanistan Conference to be held on 23–24 November in Geneva.

MIL OSI