Foreign Vice-Minister Zananavičius: The EU and the U.S. must take the lead in setting international standards

Source: Republic of Lithuania

On 9 November, the Vice-Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Albinas Zananavičius took part in a video conference of the EU Trade Ministers, who discussed transatlantic trade relations after the U.S. presidential election.

“The EU and the United States are strategic like-minded partners that must take the lead in tackling global challenges and in setting international standards,” said Zananavičius. According to the Foreign Vice-Minister, we have to work together with the U.S. setting global industrial, technological, and security standards.Trade Ministers agreed that the transatlantic trade agenda should be based on mutual trust and positive engagement. Zananavičius also noted that work with the new U.S. administration should start with tackling the issues that create most trade tensions.As regards relevant matters related to the WTO, Zananavičius said that the EU had to play the leading role in reforming the WTO. The Foreign Vice-Minister also underlined that the WTO’s reform efforts were doomed to fail without collaborating with the U.S.For more information about the meeting, please click here: https://www.consilium.europa.eu/en/meetings/fac/2020/11/09/

MIL OSI