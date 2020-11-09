Law on ratification of Russia-Indonesia treaty on mutual legal assistance in criminal matters

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The treaty was signed in Moscow on December 13, 2019, for the purpose of developing the international legal framework for Russian-Indonesian cooperation on mutual assistance in criminal matters.

Under the treaty, the parties undertake, upon request, to provide each other with legal assistance in investigating, prosecuting or conducting other procedures with regard to criminal cases. The treaty specifies the terms of providing legal assistance, types and scope of the legal assistance to be provided by the parties.

