Law on Security amended following enactment of law on amendment to the Constitution

President of Russia

The Federal Law was adopted in connection with entry into force of the Russian Federation Law on amending the Constitution of the Russian Federation No. 1-FKZ dated March 14, 2020, On Improving the Regulation of Specific Aspects in the Functioning of Public Authority.

Article 7 of the Federal Law On Security, which regulates international cooperation in ensuring security, was supplemented by a provision stating that the decisions made by interstate bodies based on the provisions of international treaties signed by the Russian Federation in their interpretation that contradicts the Constitution of the Russian Federation, shall not be acted upon in the Russian Federation.

Article 9 of the Federal Law establishes the Federation Council’s mandate to hold consultations on prospective candidates, proposed by the President for the positions of heads of federal executive bodies (including federal ministers) in charge of defence, state security, internal affairs, justice, foreign affairs, prevention of emergency situations and providing relief to natural disasters and public safety.

Articles 7, 13 and 14 of the Federal Law have been amended to specify the goals and functions of the Security Council of the Russian Federation in accordance with the Constitution of the Russian Federation.

Article 15 of the Federal Law was supplemented by a provision stating that the Deputy Chairman of the Security Council, the Secretary of the Security Council, permanent members of the Security Council and members of the Security Council, under the procedure established by federal law, are prohibited from opening or operating accounts (deposits), keeping cash or valuables in foreign banks located outside the Russian Federation.

