Law ratifying agreement on pensions in the EAEU

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The agreement was signed in St Petersburg on December 20, 2019.

The agreement applies to citizens of the EAEU Background information The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member states, which include the Republic of Armenia, the Republic of Belarus, the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic and the Russian Federation.

In accordance with the Agreement, a member state shall pay a retired worker a monthly pension based on their length of service when in that state. At the same time, the worker shall be entitled to the same pension rights and a pension shall be assigned to them on the same conditions as for citizens of that state.

If a person’s length of service in the territory of one EAEU member state is not sufficient for that person to be entitled to a pension under that state’s law, their length of service in the territories of other EAEU member states can also be taken into account.

The award and payment of a pension in accordance with one EAEU member state’s law shall not affect an individual’s right to a simultaneous award and payment of a pension under the laws of another member state.

