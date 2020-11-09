Law ratifying EAEU-Serbia agreement on a free trade zone

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The agreement was signed in Astana on October 25, 2019.

The agreement is based on the aspiration of the sides to develop and deepen trade and economic cooperation in areas of common interest.

The agreement provides for the commitment of the sides to liberalise their trade with a view to establishing free trade rules between the EAEU Background information The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and its member states, on the one part, and the Republic of Serbia, on the other part.

