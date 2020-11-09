Law ratifying Russia-Turkmenistan agreement on security cooperation

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The agreement was signed in Moscow on April 10, 2003.

The agreement is aimed at ensuring cooperation between the parties in strengthening peace and enhancing stability and security in Central Asia and the rest of the world.

The agreement provides for the sides’ cooperation in countering international terrorism, organised crime, economic crimes, transport safety violations, illegal drug trafficking and legalisation (laundering) of money obtained through criminal activity, through illegal migration and smuggling, including the illegal export of cultural property, as well as cooperation on environmental safety and protection.

