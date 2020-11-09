Lithuania’s representative elected to the UN Advisory Committee on Administrative and Budgetary Questions

Source: Republic of Lithuania

On 6 November, Lithuania’s representative Feliksas Bakanauskas was elected to the United Nations Advisory Committee on Administrative and Budgetary Questions (ACABQ) for a period of three years (2021-2023) during the election of the Fifth Committee of the General Assembly. Bakanauskas became the first Lithuanian representative to be elected to this important and influential UN Committee.

Bakanauskas started his career in the diplomatic service in 2008. He worked in the Permanent Representation of Lithuania to the European Union from 2011 to 2014. Since 2017, Bakanauskas has served at the Permanent Mission of Lithuania to the United Nations in New York.From 2021, the Advisory Committee will be an expert Committee composed of twenty-one members elected for a period of three years on the basis of a broad geographical representation. Members serve in a personal capacity and not as representatives of member states. This year, representatives from Algeria, Brazil, Chad, India, the U.S.A., Paraguay, Russia, Turkey, and Uganda were also elected to the Committee.

For more information about the Committee, please click here: https://www.un.org/ga/acabq/node/114.

